Trezevant principal resigns, accuses SCS of grade manipulation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Trezevant High School’s principal has resigned, and in his letter of resignation, he’s not going down without a fight.

Ronnie Mackin’s letter is more than 10 pages long. You can read it in full here.

It accuses Shelby County Schools authorities of a long list of transgressions, including manipulating grade point averages to help students graduate.

Mackin says some of those students are now playing sports for NCAA schools.

The school district says it’s investigating the situation, but Mackin has nothing to back up his claims.

