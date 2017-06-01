× TBI Most Wanted fugitive captured following pursuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A day after being added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list, authorities announced they captured a Nashville man wanted for murder.

On Thursday, state authorities received information Kevin Tidwell had been located in Williamson County.

Following a brief pursuit down Interstate 65, Tidwell crashed his car and was taken into custody.

That crash is under investigation.

Tidwell was initially added to the TBI’s watch list after Metropolitan Nashville Police named him as a suspect in a murder and attempted murder on May 27 in Antioch.

He was also wanted in connection to an aggravated assault from earlier this year.