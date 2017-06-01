SUV impaled in South Memphis, witnesses explain bizarre scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Incredible video out of south Memphis: A power pole lodged into a window of a SUV early Thursday morning.

WREG is working to find out if anyone is facing charges after the bizarre crash. Witnesses say the woman behind the wheel left the scene.

A power pole struck right through the back window of a red Lincoln Navigator.

"If anybody was in the backseat of that car they would’ve been good as gone," said Ramona Hooker who heard the crash off Englewood around 6:45 Thursday morning.

She came running outside and found a woman behind the wheel; she was the only person in the vehicle.

"I told her to get out because it was smoking really bad. I just asked her to get out the car, but she got out and she just kept going," said Hooker.

Before she left the driver told neighbors who came out to see the commotion something shocking.

"She said she was being chased and someone was trying to shoot her."

However, Hooker said no one ever showed up to the wreck looking for the woman.

"I heard a bang," said Bobby Rose.

The pole that was struck was in Rose's front yard.

He was a few houses down visiting his mother at the time of impact.

He’s thankful for a few reasons. He wasn’t in his front yard at the time, and the power to his house, restored yesterday after the storm, wasn’t knocked out again.

"I pray everyday and I think prayer saved me this time," he said.

While her cousin’s car was damaged and there are questions in the case, Hooker, a grandmother to several children staying at her house, is grateful too.

"I’m just glad she was OK and glad there ain't no body else out here," said Hooker.

Last check with police they were working to find the identity of the woman; no word if she will face charges.