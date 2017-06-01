Southaven, Memphis police looking for auto-burglary suspect who hit police cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Law enforcement across state borders are looking for a man that just keeps slipping through their fingers.

Dennis Compton, 20, has managed to outrun Memphis police on several occasions now.

Within the past week and a half, police say he’s stolen trucks out of Southaven and intentionally crashed into police cruisers in Memphis.

“I just think it’s crazy.”

That’s Dameion Mason’s reaction to hearing what Compton is accused of doing in his Whitehaven neighborhood.

Police say Compton intentionally rammed into a MPD cruiser on Manson Road while in a stolen truck on Monday and drove away from the scene.

“My wife, she was on the way to the store and she came back to the house and told me police were stopped down there at the corner of Manson and Honduras.”

Officers say Compton stole a black Ford F150 truck from a Southaven hotel last Thursday and was seen driving it the next day on Elvis Presley Boulevard in Memphis but dodged police.

“These knuckleheads need to figure it out and find something else to do.”

Southaven Police say they think Compton’s in an organized crime ring that goes around breaking into cars and stealing them.

They said they also believe the suspect’s accomplices dropped him off in the stolen black truck to steal a second truck last week at a Southaven business.

“All the crime in this neighborhood needs to stop," said Michael Marshall who lives in Whitehaven.

On Tuesday, Memphis police say Compton was seen again in the first stolen truck and rammed another MPD cruiser on Honduras Avenue before getting away.

“It’s crazy, man," said Mason. "These parents need to raise their kids, that’s what I think.”

The police spottings of Compton have all been near one another this week and they’ve been looking for him since last October in connection to a standoff in Whitehaven.

His record also shows a history of theft, evading arrest, assault and more.

“Whoever out there that did that they find that person ASAP for real," said Marshall.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says he was last in custody last June.

Both the trucks have been recovered, but Compton’s whereabouts are still unknown.

If you have any information that could help lead to an arrest, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.