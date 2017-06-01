× Shooting victim arrested on active warrants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after he called police saying he had been shot.

According to police, the call came from the 3000 block of Lamar Avenue Wednesday evening.

Once on the scene, the man, Levarus Gardner, told police he had been grazed by a bullet.

After speaking with the victim, police discovered the shooting actually happened in the 3000 block of Sharpe. That’s where the were told a 6-year-old had been shot in the foot.

That little girl was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, but is expected to be okay.

Witnesses reported three men inside a Chevrolet Impala pulled into the neighborhood, pulled out a gun and fired several shots into the crowd before fleeing the scene.

Those men have not been taken into custody.

However, authorities placed Gardner under arrest after a quick check revealed he had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

He is scheduled to be in court on Friday.