Power outages sparking uptick in crime in Frayser area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Four days after power was knocked out across the city, residents in Frayser are not only battling the heat, but also crooks.

"Right here a few houses down they broke in, and it was in the daylight," said one resident.

Neighbors told WREG downed trees knocked over fences, giving crooks easy access into backyards.

On Gayle Street two homes were broken into on Tuesday.

Thieves also made their presence known on Pershing Park, Coventry, Pamela, Dellwood and Vayu Court.

In some cases, they hit several homes within minutes of each other.

On Gayle Street and throughout Frayser, neighbors said they've had enough and are stepping up to protect each other.

"If we don’t protect our own street or neighborhood who is going to do it?"

Even with increased police patrols, residents told WREG it takes a village to fight off the bad guys.

"Everyone up and down this strip here if I know them -- I ain't got to know them. If I see anything that doesn’t look good to me I am going to call the police," said Bobby Gale.

He said if anything looks out of place, he'll get to the bottom of it for his neighbors.

"That’s what I’m looking for someone coming in and out. If they walk up I’m going to ask 'What are you looking for?'"

He said he plans to stand guard until the lights are back on and the crime back down.