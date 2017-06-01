× On-duty Fayette County deputy charged with DUI

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Fayette County deputy is facing serious charges including DUI following a crash while on duty.

The crash left a 60-year-old woman injured.

The incident happened May 25 as Deputy Jimmy Fitzgerald was responding to a homicide in Somerville.

WREG has learned Fitzgerald was traveling down state road 195 when he reportedly hit the woman as she was making a left hand turn into a private driveway.

The impact forced her car off the road and caused it to flip.

She was rushed to a Memphis area hospital, but has since been released.

We reached out to the victim Thursday.

Her husband said they’ve been advised not to talk about the accident since it’s still being investigated.

Fitzgerald was charged with driving under the influence, failure to take due care, violation of implied consent, reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun while under the influence and failure to wear a seat belt.

He was released from jail on bond.

WREG has learned Fitzgerald was responding to the murder of Andrew Curtis-Terry.

Curtis-Terry was shot and killed last Thursday evening near the intersection of State Route 195 and Taylor Drive.

When authorities arrived, he was discovered inside a car already dead.

Two others were also shot, but are expected to be okay.

A suspect has not been named in the case.