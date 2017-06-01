× Office of Emergency Management adds another number to handle extra calls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re trying to get in touch with the Office of Emergency Management in the aftermath of the storm, it just got a bit easier.

The office added a new number to handle the increased influx of calls.

That new number is 324-8799. You can still reach OEM at 636-2525, but calling the new number may be faster.

Another resource if you need help is dialing 211, the Library Information Center, which connects people with community resources.