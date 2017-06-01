Nursing student celebrates graduation on stalled subway train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- A New York City nursing student didn't let a stalled train ruin his graduation day.

This week, Jerich Alcantara and his friends were on the way to celebrate his graduation from Hunter College when the train they were on completely stopped.

For the next four hours, they were stuck.

"At first I was upset, before that makeshift ceremony," Alcantara told CBS New York.

That's when they took matters into their own hands, creating a mock graduation with everything from a fake diploma to music as passengers looked on.

Alcantara even thanked them for coming to celebrate with him.

It was a very memorable graduation.