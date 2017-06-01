× New parking meter changes go into effect in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It may cost you more the next time you park downtown. On Thursday, the city’s new parking meter changes went into effect.

It’s now $1.50 an hour to park, up from $1.25, and you’ll also have to pay part of the weekend.

“I think they should keep it like it’s always been,” said JB who lives downtown. “On the weekend they shouldn’t have to pay because it’s the weekend.”

JB said he disagrees with drivers now having to pay to park at meters on Saturdays.

In areas like the Medical District, juvenile court, the Central Business District and North of Poplar, drivers will have to pay to park at a meter from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday thru Saturday.

There’s a two hour limit during the week and a four hour limit on Saturdays.

“For parking Monday through Friday, I guess it’s okay,” said JB.

The Entertainment District and South of Monroe is where the most change is happening.

People used to pay for meters from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a two hour parking limit. Now, there will be paid parking an extra four hours until 10 p.m. Monday thru Saturday.

“I don’t think it’ll affect the public going downtown much at all,” said Mayor Jim Strickland.

The mayor says the demand downtown matches the changes.

The new limits to how long people can be parked depending on what day it is are meant to accommodate those going to games and events.

The city says people can pre-pay at any parking meter beginning at six in the morning, but that time won’t kick in until 8 a.m.

With all meters now costing an extra quarter an hour, some nearby garages and outdoor lots can compare in price depending on how long you’re staying and if you don’t want to move your car.

However, that extra parking meter money is expected to bring an extra $450,000 to the city’s general fund, which can benefit everyone.

As for those specific time hour limits in the entertainment district and south of Monroe:

During the weekdays, people can only park in those spots for up to two hours. On Saturdays, people can park there from 8am to 4pm for up to four hours and Monday through Saturday, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. for up to six hours.