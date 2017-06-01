× MLGW: More crews working to get power restored

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More utility crews are coming to the Memphis area to help MLGW restore power following this weekend’s severe weather.

The company announced Wednesday the addition of 24 crews bringing the grand total to 97.

Those extra crews will be needed as the utility company begins to shift their focus to the smaller outages requiring more extensive work.

A total of 78 tree trimming crews have also been called in to help clear debris.

As of Thursday morning, 33,000 people remained in the dark.

Crews have restored electricity to more than 150,000 customers.

Despite the progress, MLGW is still estimating full restoration could take more than a week.

In the meantime, city officials are working on getting federal disaster assistance.

The city said so far it has spent more than $9 million on storm recovery efforts which is enough to qualify for FEMA help.

In approved, the federal government would reimburse some of the city’s costs for storm cleanup.

If you are still without power, you are urged to report your outage.

As crews work to restore the major circuits, smaller outages may go undetected resulting in a situation where you remain in the dark while your neighbors’ lights are repaired.

Do not assume MLGW knows about your outage.

To report an outage, call 1-800-268-8648.

For the latest MLGW outage map, click here.

How can individuals qualify for federal assistance?