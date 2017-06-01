Locals highlight the best things to do in Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- It's a chance for Memphians new and old to take a closer look at what the city has to offer.

Local Frankie Dakin and Stanton Brown present "Instant Memphian" to corporate groups, marketing groups and anyone else who wants to discover what makes Memphis so special.

"You can find something on that list that you haven't done or heard about. There are still things on the list I have to see myself," said Brown.

The list is a guide to what's available and how to take advantage of it.

"The fun facts about Summer Avenue, of the multitude of things you can do on the street, we call it the thrift store of streets."

"I knew Wolf River existed. I didn't know all of those opportunities to actually engage and get on it so I went kayaking for the first time last season," said Dakin.

Another thing to check out: Memphis cuisine.

From soul food to BBQ, Memphis has it all and now even hosts Black Restaurant Week each year.

"Amazing success. Cities across the U.S. have adopted their own Black Restaurant Week so that's something we now talk about in Instant Memphian."

But the list is far from complete as they discover new things worth sharing.

"The presentation is constantly evolving. So it's a 102 things right now. We may end up 202 things later on."

"Instant Memphian" is all about connecting people to the city and each other.

"Locals learn a lot of information that they didn't already know about their city. Sort of falling in love with Memphis if they haven't before or falling in love with Memphis again," said Dakin.

But of course, no list is complete without mentioning music in Memphis.

The Stax Museum of American Soul, Sun Studios and the Rock 'n' Soul Museum are just some of the many places on the list that highlights music in the Bluff City.

"One of the slides says Memphis is mentioned in over 800 songs."

No matter what your interests, "Instant Memphian" reminds you there's always something to do in Memphis.

Discover Memphis City Guide

Have an idea for Bright Spot?