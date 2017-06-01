× Grizzlies unveil name and logo for new DLeague team

Memphis – The Memphis Grizzlies today unveiled their new NBA Development League affiliate team name and logo, Memphis Hustle, which will debut this coming 2017-18 season when the league will be renamed the NBA Gatorade League (G League). Led by Head Coach Glynn Cyprien, the Memphis Hustle will practice at the Built Ford Tough Training Facility at FedExForum and play their 24 home games at the 8,400-seat Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi beginning this fall. Memphis Hustle founding partners include The Coca-Cola Company, Tanger Outlets and The Guest House at Graceland.

“Our philosophy from the outset with our D-League expansion team is that it should in always be and feel intrinsic to our Grizzlies organization and not adjunct to it,” said Jason Wexler, Grizzlies President of Business Operations. “Our goal is for the team to be woven into the fabric of our basketball operations and our business operations, our culture and our identity. We wanted to achieve a name and character for our D-League squad that both seamlessly fits into and uplifts the Memphis Grizzlies culture and identity, so that from day one it is part and parcel of our team and organization.”

Inspired by the cultural ethos of Memphis and the Mid-South, the team name, Memphis Hustle, encapsulates the idea of hard work and persistence, a true nod to the Grit and Grind culture of the city, the region and its enthusiastic and loyal fan base. The typeface is a true amalgamation of the rich music history of the region from Ground Zero to the birthplace of soul at Stax, while the newly designed inline combines inspiration from the Grizzlies and Beale Street neon with the flow of the mighty Mississippi River. Ending with the star, paying tribute to the region’s biggest names and looking ahead to the Grizzlies stars of tomorrow.

The icon outline of the Memphis Grizzlies bear emphasizes the parent organization connection between the Grizzlies and its new D-League team, while the vibrant red color pays homage to historical sports franchises like the Sounds, Chicks, Showboats, and Americans and current regional teams like the Redbirds and Ole Miss Rebels. For more details and information on the name and logo and its inspiration, visit memphishustle.com.

