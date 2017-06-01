× Grizzlies D-League team announced as Memphis Hustle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — And the Memphis Grizzlies’ new Development League affiliate team is…the Memphis Hustle!

The Grizzlies revealed the name and logo for the new team Thursday. The name, Memphis Hustle, “encapsulates the idea of hard work and persistence, a true nod to the Grit and Grind culture of the city,” according to a news release from the Memphis Grizzlies.

The franchise said the logo, which features the team name inside an outline of the Grizzlies bear, evokes the region’s music history, Beale Street, the Mississippi River and the Grizzlies.

The Hustle, coached by Glynn Cyprien, will play at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi, as part of the NBA Gatorade League starting this upcoming season. They’ll practice at FedExForum, home of the Grizzlies.

“Our philosophy from the outset with our D-League expansion team is that it should in all ways be and feel intrinsic to our Grizzlies organization and not adjunct to it,” said Jason Wexler, Grizzlies president of business operations. He said the name “seamlessly fits into and uplifts the Memphis Grizzlies culture and identity, so that from day one it is part and parcel of our team and organization.”

Want to get a head start on supporting the Hustle? The Grizzlies will host an event at Tanger Outlets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, where fans who sign up for D-League news will get Hustle sunglasses and headbands. In addition, the first 2,000 fans will get a free Hustle T-shirt at the D-League Fan Fest Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Landers Center.

Season ticket packages are already available, and single-game tickets will go on sale this fall.