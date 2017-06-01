Feeding the powerless after the storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Not only can folks come to the Red Cross shelter at the Orange Mound Community Center for a place to stay, but they can also get free meals from the Salvation Army.

Volunteers were out Thursday at the Ed Rice Community Center serving hundreds of meals and said they have no plans to stop.

A woman on her fifth day without power and with three young kids at home says she can't wait to see their eyes light up when she brings home something so many of us take for granted.

"Oh my God, they're gonna be excited. I'm just so — I'm so thrilled myself, actually, you know, to have hot food to eat."