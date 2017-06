Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Like a lot of Memphians, Rosemary Ledbetter loves to cook.

But one thing she doesn't like is wrestling with the lids of the jars she needs to open.

She and WREG's Corie Ventura are testing a product called The Robo Twist which promises to help you get even the trickiest jars open.

Submit an idea for Does It Work?