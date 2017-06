× City Watch issued for man who reportedly talked to mom from trunk of car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch alert has been issued for a missing Memphis man.

According to police, King Katarius Jackson was reported missing by his mother after she woke up overnight and noticed he wasn’t home.

She called the 23-year-old and was told he was in the trunk of a vehicle.

She immediately called police.

If you see King, call Memphis police at (901) 545-2677.