Blytheville murder suspects turn themselves in

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — The three men wanted in connection to the murder of Richard Wilkins, Jr. have been taken into custody.

Quadrell Dequan Bledsoe, 22, Cameron Wells, 18, and an unidentified juvenile all surrendered to police and have been charged with first-degree murder.

Police said the juvenile will be charged as an adult.

The shooting happened Monday in Williams Park.

Wilkins, Jr. was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A driver on the way to see the victim in the hospital also died when they were involved in a car accident.

That driver has been identified as Kenderick Finwick.