AAA: Deadly crashes involving teens up 10 percent

NEW YORK -- Dashcam videos show what happens when teenagers drive distracted.

In one video, the teen looks at her phone for six seconds before going off the road.

Laura Carney told CBS News she knows the dangers all too well.

In the summer of 2003, her father was killed by a teen driver who witnesses said was on a cell phone.

"He was someone who really embraced life. That's why when he was gone, it was such a huge loss."

"We typically see a 15 percent spike in deadly teen crashes during the summer months," said AAA Director Jennifer Ryan.

A new report from AAA showed that 16 and 17-year-old drivers are three times more likely than adults to be involved in a deadly crash.

In fact, the number of deadly crashes involving teens is up 10 percent.

"They are more likely to take risks behind the wheel including speeding, driving distracted and not wearing their seatbelts."

Carney, a magazine copy editor, wrote about her story in Good Housekeeping, including how she found her father's bucket list.

It contained 55 items he was never able to do.

Carney said she wants to complete the whole list for her father.

"Doing this bucket list for me feels like I'm able to remember how valuable life was for him."

"If you could know that you saved at least one life in your work and in your dad's memory, would that give you some peace?"

"Yeah, I mean what really is going to give me peace is when I see the numbers go down," Carney replied. "When I found out that this thing that killed my father isn't getting worse anymore."

AAA said speeding plays a role in nearly 30 percent of fatal crashes involving teen drivers.