Young man dead following shooting at Budget Host Inn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young man is dead after being shot multiple times at a local motel.

The incident happened late Tuesday night at the Budget Host Inn in the 2700 block of Airways.

The victim was rushed by private vehicle to Methodist South Hospital where he later died.

No one is in custody at this time.

This is the 89th homicide of the year compared to 93 this time last year.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.