× What people in every state have trouble spelling

(CNN) — Google Trends just released the most misspelled word for every state, and —

Oh, dear. Wisconsin, are you OK?

Granted, this data was compiled from searches that started “how to spell…” so maybe Wisconsinites spell check “Wisconsin” a lot to — settle arguments? Clear up accent-related misunderstandings? Seems like a reach.

While Wisconsin deals with its identity crisis, let’s baselessly judge the rest of the United States for their hilarious (or sometimes completely understandable) spelling problems.

We've made a few corrections to the legend. This is the one to use pic.twitter.com/0Z8fUlzmHc — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 30, 2017

The ones with no excuses

New Mexico: Banana

That is bananas. B-A-N-A-N-A-S.

North Carolina: Angel

You just know people try to spell it “angle.”

Rhode Island: Liar

Are they confusing it with the instrument or…?

Idaho: Quote

How do you mess up “quote”?

Mississippi: Nanny

You’d think Mississippians would have a handle on their double letters.

Hawaii: People

???

South Dakota: College

Sigh.

The ones that are completely understandable

Iowa: Vacuum

In a thousand years, humanity will have reached the singularity, cured cancer and perfected interdimensional travel and we’ll all still be trying to spell “vacuum” with two c’s.

South Carolina, Arkansas: Chihuahua

Same.

Georgia: Gray

50 Shades of Grey. Gray’s Anatomy (the textbook). Grey’s Anatomy (the show). It’s confusing, man.

New Hampshire: Diarrhea

Prayers up for New Hampshire.

West Virginia, Connecticut: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Show-offs.