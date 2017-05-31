Warm temperatures forcing Mid-South families to get creative to stay cool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRAYSER, Tenn. - - A breaking news update on the storm damage and power outages in the Mid-South. The warm temperatures are forcing some to get creative to stay cool.

We saw 89 degrees Wednesday and our weather experts are forecasting 90 degrees on Thursday.

Coolers, water, tents and one grill... essentials for one Frayser family who lives on Whitney Avenue and have been without power for four days now.

"No more rain, no more nothing and yet there's no power," said Tina Collins.

Collins tells me with two asthmatic children and her elderly father, they`re doing all they can to make it.

"We're trying to keep my stepfather and the children cool as much as we can," said Collins. "At least there's a place to put the table, keep a lot of the mosquitos away just have some comfort."

"I`ve got tarps with a blanket over it for the children with pillows down, we've got everything we can think of," said Collins.

Louise Prater lives just a few blocks away on Driftwood Avenue, she hasn't had power since Saturday as well.

"It wasn`t so hot Sunday but now the temps are really rising now so it's going to be a challenge for everybody," said Prater.

Louise says she is staying with family but comes to her house every day to sit on the porch just hoping the power will cut back on.

"When you've got children in the house it's very challenging," said Prater.

Tina says she`s checking the MLGW app periodicallY, praying and hoping to have power soon.

"I checked it this morning when we got up, they said crews were in the area, we checked about an hour ago and it said we`re being analyzed," said Collins.

but it's not just the power they're worried about, lighting struck this tree in Tina's mom's backyard sending branches flying.

"The branches were through my back windows, I've got siding missing off my house," said Ruby Adams. "Glass crashing, vibration of the house and second vibration where the whole house completely shook and then the lights just went out."

Downed power lines and trees lying in the yard, unfortunately for many homeowners in Midtown and Frayser, this is the sight all over their neighborhood. Dealing with the devastation while trying to beat the heat.