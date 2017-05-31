× Two people shot at townhomes behind Uhaul including a 6-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have responded to a shooting at Bomah Townhomes on the border of Orange Mound and South Memphis.

According to police, a car pulled into the townhomes and someone from the car fired several shots.

A man was grazed in the thigh and was able to run to the nearby Uhaul to get help.

Police say a 6-year-old girl was shot in the foot and is receiving care at LeBonheur.

The girl is expected to be okay.

