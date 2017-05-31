× TBI adds Nashville man to state’s top 10 most wanted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennesse Bureau of Investigation has a added 23-year-old Kevin Tidwell to their Top 10 most wanted list.

According to the TBI Tidwell is wanted by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and the TBI for charges of Criminal Homicide and Attempted Criminal Homicide of an incident on May 17 in Antioch.

As well as an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection with an incident that happened earlier this year in Nashville.

Police say he is about 6’1″ and weighs about 150 lbs and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He has tattoos on his hands, neck and face.

Police believe he may be traveling in a light-colored Ford F-150 and is a documented gang member and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information on Tidwell’s whereabouts you should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.