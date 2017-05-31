× Police: Man arrested after guns, 90 rounds of ammo found outside Trump hotel

WASHINGTON — A Pennsylvania man was arrested inside Trump International Hotel after security discovered weapons inside his car.

According to NBC 4 in Washington, Bryan Moles had an assault rifle, a handgun and 90 rounds of ammunition.

The Metropolitan Police Department said they made the arrest after receiving a tip that the 43-year-old was on his way to the hotel, CBS News reported.

Police said he also made threatening remarks but did not reveal what was said or who they were directed toward.

The Secret Service and other federal agencies are investigating.