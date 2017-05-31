Parents empowered with new text feature to get information on summer feeding sites for students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Memphis,TN.--Now that school is out for summer. Parents are looking for ways to make sure their children don't get hungry.

This summer food isn’t far away. If you can text you can find a summer program near you.

"We have about 500 feeding sites and every day we are adding sites,"

Wednesday is the first official day. Sending the word “food” to 877-877 is the first step. The summer feeding program has been filling the stomachs of hungry students during the summer for 49 years now.

"1970 was my best year we served over one million lunches and even though numbers aren’t quite through the roof as they used to be," said Johnson.

The program has a feeling the convenience of texting will push things over the top.

Calvin Johnson is in charge of nutrition services at Shelby County Schools and thinks this year’s motto no child should go hungry during the summer sets the tone for the program.

"I can recall several years ago when I went to a site and I saw a child, going through garbage just to get food. No child should go hungry during the summer," added Johnson.

Enid Beckwith is a cafeteria worker and says no child should have to deal with the stress of wondering

Where they are going to get their next meal.

"A kid can’t think when their stomach is growling, or when they have a headache from being hungry," added Beckwith.

With the new text feature. Parents won’t have to work hard to make sure their children have plenty of meals this summer.

https://www.fns.usda.gov/sfsp/summer-food-service-program