Olivia Newton-John reveals breast cancer has spread

LOS ANGELES — Singer and Actress Olivia Newton-John announced she has canceled her June concert tour after learning her breast cancer has returned.

The decision was posted on the star’s Facebook page Tuesday.

“The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour, has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum,” the post said.

She is set to undergo photon radiation therapy at the Olive Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

The “Grease” star was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992.

She had been in remission since.

Newton-John, who is now 68 years old, said she hopes to be touring again before the end of the year.