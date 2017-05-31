× Officials to provide update on recovery efforts Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW continue to work around the clock to restore power to the thousands still left in the dark.

As of Wednesday morning, about 46,000 customers still need electricity.

That’s down from the peak of 188,000.

Representative Joe Towns will address the power outage concerns Wednesday morning during a news conference at City Hall.

MLGW, TEMA, the Shelby County Officer of Preparedness and the Red Cross will be there with updates as well.

The news conference is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m.

Full restoration is expected to take more than a week.

MLGW said it is serving neighborhoods with the most customers first, then attending to smaller circuits.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience,” said MLGW President and CEO Jerry Collins, Jr. “If you see one of our workers out in the field working, give them a smile, give them a wave and maybe a cold drink of water.”

Many viewers have called WREG saying they are still without power but their neighbors have their power restored.

In response, MLGW said smaller outages may go undetected.

That’s why it is important you report your outage by calling (901) 544-6500.