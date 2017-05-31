× Methodist Healthcare lifestyle coaches help reduce risk of type 2 diabetes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Healthcare is using lifestyle coaches to help patients reduce their risks of developing type 2 diabetes.

The disease affects the way the body processes insulin and blood sugar, and can lead to serious health problems like kidney damage, nerve damage, the need for amputation or blindness.

At Methodist, patients at high risk for developing type 2 diabetes can take part in free group meetings with a lifestyle coach.

They year-long program is designed to teach them how to eat better and lose weight.

“When people are prediabetic, weight loss is one of the most important things we can modify during that stage. What we want to concentrate on is developing healthier eating habits overall rather than dieting. If you can develop healthy habits that`s something you can sustain for a longer time,” said Dr. Lindsey French.

The Centers for Disease Control said you can cut in half your risk of developing the disease by losing five to seven percent of your body weight, improving food choices and increasing physical activity to at least 150 minutes per week.

For more information on the Diabetes Prevention Program call (901) 516-6616.

