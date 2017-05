× Kellogg to close Memphis location, layoff 172 employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Kellogg Company has announced it will soon be closing its Memphis location, leaving 172 workers unemployed.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development was notified of the decision on May 26, with local leaders being informed on Tuesday.

The facility’s last day open will be July 29.

WREG’s Jessica Gertler is working to learn more on this story.