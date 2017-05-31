Kathy Griffin apologizes for beheaded President Trump photo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- Comedian Kathy Griffin is apologizing after appearing in a video where she is holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody and severed head.

"I went too far, I made a mistake, and I was wrong."

In an apology video posted on Twitter, Griffin begged for forgiveness after the images surfaced on social media Tuesday.

"The image is disturbing. I understand how it offends people. I get it," she said.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

It all started when celebrity photographer Tyler Shield released a video from their photo shoot of Griffin blankly staring up at the camera and slowly lifting up what resembles President Trump's head for all to see.

During the photo shoot, she was unapologetic saying "Tyler and I are not afraid to do images that make noise."

The bipartisan backlash quickly followed.

Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS? https://t.co/QdghcbIjS7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2017

This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president. https://t.co/zIiuKoMyFw — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017

For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017

The Secret Service said it's investigating.

On it! @SecretService has a robust protective intelligence division that monitors open source reporting & social media to evaluate threats — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 30, 2017

Threats made against @SecretService protectees receive the highest priority of all of our investigations. #ProtectionNeverRests — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 30, 2017