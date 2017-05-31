Kathy Griffin apologizes for beheaded President Trump photo

LOS ANGELES -- Comedian Kathy Griffin is apologizing after appearing in a video where she is holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody and severed head.
"I went too far, I made a mistake, and I was wrong."
In an apology video posted on Twitter, Griffin begged for forgiveness after the images surfaced on social media Tuesday.
"The image is disturbing. I understand how it offends people. I get it," she said.
It all started when celebrity photographer Tyler Shield released a video from their photo shoot of Griffin blankly staring up at the camera and slowly lifting up what resembles President Trump's head for all to see.
During the photo shoot, she was unapologetic saying "Tyler and I are not afraid to do images that make noise."
The bipartisan backlash quickly followed.
The Secret Service said it's investigating.