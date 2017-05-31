× Fayette County Deputy Charged with DUI

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. — A Fayette County deputy is charged with DUI after he was involved in an accident while going to the scene of a murder.

Investigators say Jimmy Fitzgerald was responding to a homicide call in Somerville in may 25th. He was on duty when he crashed into another car causing it to roll over.

Andrew Curtis Terry was found shot and killed in an SUV near state Route 195.

Two others were wounded in the shooting.

The TBI have taken over the investigation.