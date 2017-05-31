× Father caught joyriding with unrestrained 2-year-old

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A photo circulating on social media has a lot of people shaking their heads.

A man who didn’t want to be identified said he was sitting in a gas station parking lot when he saw a man driving a motorcycle.

In front of him, without any restraints or protective gear, was a 2-year-old baby.

He couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

“My wife said ‘No, he does not have a baby on that motorcycle.'”

The photo was posted to Facebook and the dad on the bike, Anthony Welsh, identified himself in the comments.

That didn’t leave much detective work for Liberty County Sheriff deputies, but a spokesperson for the department said because law enforcement did not catch him in the act, it could be hard to charge him with endangering the welfare of a child.

So, they are asking anyone who witnessed the joy ride on Sunday to come forward.