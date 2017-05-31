× FAA: United Airlines flew unsafe plane 23 times

WASHINGTON — The government is accusing United Airlines of flying an unsafe plane.

The FAA wants to fine the airline for reportedly operating a plane that was “not in air-worthy condition.”

United mechanics replaced a fuel pump pressure switch on one of the carrier’s Boeing 747 jetliners back in 2014.

The FAA claimed the airline did not complete a required inspection of the repair before the plane resumed flying.

It said United flew the aircraft on 23 domestic and international passenger flights before the inspection was performed.

Two flights, the FAA said, happened after they notified United about the problem.

In a statement, the airline said it “immediately took action after identifying the issue and are working closely with the FAA in their review.”

Still, the FAA is proposing a $435,000 fine against the airline.