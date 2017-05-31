× Emergency response field hospital moves to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The International Medical Corps is teaming up with FedEx to bring a field hospital to the Memphis area as part of their collaboration to respond to emergencies quickly.

In the event of a disaster or emergency situation, the portable, fully functional hospitals can provide additional resources to damaged or overwhelmed health centers.

According to the International Medical Corps, the equipment can arrive anywhere in the world within 24 to 48 hours.

WREG was told each field hospital will have a 60 bed trauma unit and a surgical facility which can provide 300 surgeries and more than 6,000 outpatient consultations per month.

FedEx said they will be transporting the field hospital to the disaster zones.

The field hospital will be transported to Memphis on Thursday.