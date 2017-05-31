Caught on Camera: Hotel in Medical District targeted by thieves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police release security footage of a man they believe broke into several hotel rooms in the Medical District over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday at the Holiday Inn on Union.

The video shows the man smoking what looks to be a cigar waiting for an elevator like a normal guest.

Officers said the man had just broken into at least two rooms and swiped clothing, shoes and money before he got away.

Meanwhile, police are working to find out if the man is connected to other crimes at the same hotel.

Just a week before, a guest reported his custom AR-15, 300-400 rounds of ammo, a camera and more taken from his truck.

Police said the crook also broke into a vehicle at the Best Western down the road.

In March, a St. Jude patient and her family said their car as hit in this parking lot too.

Police eventually nabbed the suspect who allegedly stole the little girl's chemo medication, leg brace and the family's luggage.

We noticed a hotel sign posted taking no responsibility for items left in the parking lot.

In a statement, the general manager told WREG, "The Holiday Inn Express Memphis Medical Center Midtown hotel holds the safety, security and well-being of our guests and employees as our top priority and concern. The hotel staff will continue to cooperate fully with local authorities in their investigation. All further questions should be directed to the Memphis Police Department."