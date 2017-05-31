× 7 TV games announced for the Tigers

MEMPHIS – Seven games in the 2017 Memphis football schedule have been selected by the American Athletic Conference’s television partners it was announced by the league, Wednesday. Memphis has been selected for seven games in the first go round of assignments, including one game on ABC, two on ESPN, one on ESPN2, one on ESPNews and two on CBSSN.

Memphis’ home opener against Louisiana-Monroe (8/31) will be a 7 p.m. kickoff and will be one of two games on the CBSSN. CBSSN will also air Memphis’ home game against Tulane (10/27) at 7 p.m.

The Tigers’ American Athletic Conference opener will be in week two at UCF and will be carried on ESPNews at 7 p.m. (CT).

The following week, the Tigers will be home to a nationally-broadcast game against UCLA on ABC. That game, which will kick at 11 a.m., will be a mirror game on ABC with Oklahoma State vs. Pitt, meaning select markets will see one game or the other.

The Tigers will make two appearances on ESPN. The first will be a road game at UConn, which will kick at 6 p.m. (CT) on Oct. 6th. The second will also be a road game, this one at Houston. That game will be a 7 p.m. (CT) kick.

The final game selected in the early announcement was also a Tiger road game. Memphis will play at Tulsa on Nov. 3rd and that 7 p.m. (CT) game will be carried on ESPN2.

Wednesday’s initial round of game times and television partners leave just five games awaiting kick times: Southern Illinois (9/23), at Georgia State (9/30), Navy (10/14), SMU (11/18) and East Carolina (11/25).

2017 Memphis Football Schedule

8/31/17 LOUISIANA-MONROE MEMPHIS 7 p.m. CT CBSSN

9/9/17 at UCF * Orlando, Fla. 7 p.m. CT ESPNews

9/16/17 UCLA MEMPHIS 11 a.m. CT ABC #

9/23/17 SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MEMPHIS TBA

9/30/17 at Georgia State Atlanta, Ga. TBA

10/6/17 at UConn * Hartford, Conn. 6 p.m. CT ESPN

10/14/17 NAVY * MEMPHIS TBA

10/19/17 at Houston * Houston, Texas 7 p.m. ESPN

10/27/17 TULANE * MEMPHIS 7 p.m. CBSSN

11/3/17 at Tulsa * Tulsa, Okla. 7 p.m. ESPN2

11/18/17 SMU * MEMPHIS TBA

11/25/17 EAST CAROLINA * MEMPHIS TBA