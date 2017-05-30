× Woman charged after boyfriend found wedged underneath car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The woman accused of killing her boyfriend has been charged with second-degree murder.

Authorities said they received a domestic violence call from the 4800 block of South Haven early Saturday morning.

When they arrived, they discovered 48-year-old William Malone wedged underneath a silver Mitsubishi Galant. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man’s girlfriend, Nikole Malone, told officers the couple had gotten into an altercation when the victim fell and got stuck underneath the vehicle.

She then ran into the home and told the victim’s mother to call police.

Macon was taken into custody Saturday, but charges were not immediately filed.