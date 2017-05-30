× Utility work to cause lane closures near Methodist University Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Tuesday, drivers should expect lane closures near the Methodist University Hospital.

From May 30 to June 30, the far right lane heading northbound on Bellevue will be closed as crews perform utility work.

The hospital said the emergency room and main entrances will at times be moved to the Eastmoreland side of the building.

Once that section is complete, crews will begin working on the Union Avenue side of the hospital, closing the far eastbound lanes.

That work is scheduled to begin July 5 and be complete by September 30.

Visitors and non-emergency patients are asked to park in the free parking lot on Eastmoreland just west of Claybrook.

The new full service lobby in Wilson Hall offers registration, check-in and patient transport.

The project is part of a $280 million master campus plan.

It’s the largest transformation project in the history of the Memphis Medical District, the hospital said.

The entire project is expected to be complete by 2019.