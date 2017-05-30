× Tiger Woods: ‘Unexpected reaction’ from medication behind DUI arrest

JUPITER, FL. — One of the greatest golfers in the world found himself behind bars Monday.

According to CBS News, police pulled Tiger Woods over around 3 a.m. Monday near his home.

He spent the next four hours behind bars at the Palm Beach County Jail before being released.

Police wouldn’t release any details of the arrest, but Woods released a statement about the incident soon afterwards.

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions,” Woods said. “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

Woods has 14 majors to his name and 79 career victories on the PGA tour.

The 41-year-old has been off the links for four months and will be out the rest of this season as he recovers from his fourth back surgery.

If convicted, Woods faces a possible thousand-dollar fine and up to six months in jail.