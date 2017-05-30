Three people wanted after man killed in Blytheville park shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark.-- Blytheville Police are searching for three people wanted for murder after a Memorial Day celebration turned deadly.

28-year-old Richard Wilkins Jr was shot in Williams Park.

A public playground, basketball court, where children play. Feet from where gunshots rang out Monday night.

Roxanne Fowler was at Williams Park with her children Tuesday.

"I was going to bring the kids out here yesterday but I saw the crowd gathered up and I decided against it," said Fowler.

Marie Matthews knew something was off when she drove through the park Monday night.

"It was a crowd of people and I was like no I’m not going to stop because every time they’re out here they’re going to do something stupid," said Matthews.

Their gut feelings were right.

Blytheville Police tell us they got the call around 8:30 Monday night Richard Wilkins Jr. had been shot. When they showed up to the park they discovered someone had taken him to the hospital, where he later died.

Minutes later police tell us a car collided with a big rig. The driver, identified by police today as Kenderick Finwick, died. People WREG talked to said he was racing to the hospital to see Wilkins.

Quadrell Dequan Bledsoe, Cameron Wells and a juvenile are wanted on murder warrants.

"It’s very sad. Instead of people fighting if they have a problem, they don’t fight they pick up guns and they don’t realize that shooting somebody is not the answer," said Fowler.

This isn’t the first time this park has seen violence. A memorial stands outside the park as a reminder of another man who was shot here less than two years ago. He later died at the hospital.

Fowler is heartbroken by the crime shes seeing in her home town and wants it to stop.

"Their moms, their dads, their kids, their friends. Everybody that’s involved gets hurt.”

Police say if you know anything to give them a call or call Blytheville Crimestoppers at 844-910-STOP.