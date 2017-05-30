Storm Victim Burglarized in South Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS - A warning for everyone, criminals are targeting storm victims who don`t have power.

Tonight police are asking you to stay alert and check on your neighbors.

Just as Eugene Rogers got his power back on, he left to replace all the food in his fridge while he was gone. His house was broken into and the thief tried to sell the stolen items to his neighbor down the street.

"He came right through the window right here on this side right here on the back," said Rogers.

Eugene Rogers says his power went out Saturday around 11 p.m. and came back on Monday morning around 9 a.m. just 2 hours later, Rogers tells me his house was broken into, ransacked in broad daylight here on St. Paul Avenue.

"It just makes me sick I don`t even feel like eating anymore," said Rogers.

The thief pried open this side window with his fingerprints still on the glass. Rogers says he noticed several items missing.

"It was a crockpot, my phone, underwear, VCR and old tapes," said Rogers.

Rogers tells me he lost all the food in his fridge when the power went out and this just adds insult to injury.

"If he takes from him, he`ll take from me," said Johnny Smith, Roger's neighbor.

Smith says he didn`t see the man break into the house but he saw him coming from that direction and to make matters worse Smith says the crook tried to sell him the stolen items.

"When he pass my house he stopped and said do you want to buy some movies, I said no I don`t want to buy any movies," said Smith.

Smith says he had a feeling the man was up to no good.

"I have suspicions because he had brand new stuff in his arm and I didn`t feel that he bought it," said Smith. "This world is going to crap and I don`t like what`s going on but people need to take more responsibility of what they do in other people`s property."

Police are patrolling neighborhoods that don't have power, Eugene says he wish they were there when his house was broken into.