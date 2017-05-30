× Sheraton shooting suspect to appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused in connection to a shooting at the Sheraton downtown will appear in court Tuesday.

Derrick Hill is facing several charges including aggravated robbery after police said he and two other suspects robbed a person who is believed to be part of the Saudi special forces.

That victim was shot.

Police said at some point during the incident Hill was also shot, but was not seriously injured.

The shooting disrupted the graduation for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center which was being held at the Cook Convention Center right across the street.

Two suspects are still at large.

One of them is a male in his early 20s.

The other is a woman with a pony tail with gold ends.