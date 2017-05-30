Replacement SNAP benefits available following weekend storms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County residents who lost power for more than 12 hours this past weekend and are currently enrolled in the Supplemental Assistance Program (SNAP) could be eligible for replacements, the Tennessee Department of Human Services said.
Recipients must file a request within 10 days of their food spoiling.
To make the request call 1-866-311-4287 or visit either of the Tennessee Department of Human Services Offices in Shelby County.
North Branch Office
3230 Jackson Avenue
Memphis, TN 38122
Office Hours: 7:00 am – 4:30 pm
Welles Branch Office
3360 South Third Street
Memphis, TN 38109
Office Hours: 7:00 am – 4:30 pm
35.149534 -90.048980