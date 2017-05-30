× Replacement SNAP benefits available following weekend storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County residents who lost power for more than 12 hours this past weekend and are currently enrolled in the Supplemental Assistance Program (SNAP) could be eligible for replacements, the Tennessee Department of Human Services said.

Recipients must file a request within 10 days of their food spoiling.

To make the request call 1-866-311-4287 or visit either of the Tennessee Department of Human Services Offices in Shelby County.

North Branch Office

3230 Jackson Avenue

Memphis, TN 38122

Office Hours: 7:00 am – 4:30 pm

Welles Branch Office

3360 South Third Street

Memphis, TN 38109

Office Hours: 7:00 am – 4:30 pm