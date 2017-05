× Police make arrest in Frayser mother’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have made an arrest in the death of a Frayser mother who was gunned down in front of her home.

Glen Anthony Rivers was charged with second-degree murder and five counts of attempted second-degree murder in the death of Dominique White back in May.

At the time, authorities said the victim was killed after an argument at the Whitney Manor Apartments.

Rivers was given a $300,000 bond.