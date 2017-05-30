× Police investigating overnight shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Memphis.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Ingle.

Neighbors told WREG the man was shot at a nearby gas station and went to the neighborhood looking for help.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center.

His condition is not known.

Authorities have not released any suspect information.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.