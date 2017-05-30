× Police are in search of a suspect in a Holiday Inn Express burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a male suspect involved in a burglary on Sunday, May 28.

Police responded to the burglary at 3:25 pm to the Holiday Inn Express at 1180 Union Ave.

Victims told police that while they were away from their rooms. Someone had gotten into the rooms and stolen clothes, some Nike shoes and money.

Police describe the suspect as a male, 30-40 years of age about 5’10” with medium length dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a pink collared short sleeve shirt with black pants with white writing on the lower leg.

Police investigators are in need of someone to come forward with information to help them solve the case.

According to police, no arrest has been made.

If you have information contact Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.