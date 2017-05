× Overnight fire destroys four homes at New Horizon Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several units were destroyed during as crews battled a massive fire at the New Horizon Apartments in Whitehaven.

The blaze started around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

WREG was told four units were destroyed, but thankfully no one was hurt.

Investigators determined a stove left unattended was the cause of the fire.

The families displaced by the fire will be receiving assistance.