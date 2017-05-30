× MPD investigate a robbery at Kay’s Jewelers in the Oak Court Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man entered Kay’s Jewelry on Monday, May 22 and robbed them of a necklace and a pair of earrings worth $4,000.

The robbery happened at about 12:20 pm Monday afternoon.

Police say the suspect entered Kay’s Jewelers and asked to see a necklace and a pair of earrings telling the sales person he was looking at getting them for his mother.

The sales person removed the jewelry from its case and held them in her hand.

Police say the suspect then forcibly removed the items from the sales person’s hands and fled the Oak Court Mall.

Police are asking if anyone who may have information to contact Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

