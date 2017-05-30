× MLGW: Crews making progress as thousands patiently wait for power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crews continue to work around the clock, restoring power to customers left in the dark following weekend storms.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Memphis, Light, Gas and Water estimated 61,000 people still do not have power.

At the height of the outages, that number was more than 180,000.

Power Outage Map

MLGW said unlike smaller storms, they are unable to give an estimated time of restoration due to the extend of the damage and subsequent rain Sunday.

@MLGW Another great explainer from @MLGW about why they can't just come to your house and fix your power. pic.twitter.com/mhIOWPVUNI — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) May 30, 2017

The company is urging everyone who experiencing an outage give them a call.

That number is 1-800-268-8648 or (901) 544-6500.

If you have an emergency such as a gas leak or electrical lines down, call (901) 528-4465.

Customer Care can be reached at (901) 820-7878.